Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $122.23 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

