REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

RGNX stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

