Refereum One Day Trading Volume Hits $680.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $680.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

