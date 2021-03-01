Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RRGB opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $476.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

