Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for argenx (ARGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX):

2/25/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $317.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $317.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – argenx had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

2/4/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $303.00 to $309.00.

2/2/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $326.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $421.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $307.00.

2/1/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

1/7/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $271.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $272.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.53. The company had a trading volume of 117,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,291. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.50 and its 200 day moving average is $278.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

