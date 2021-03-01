Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.26 Per Share

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Reach plc (RCH.L)’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.88) on Monday. Reach plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £688.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.93.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

