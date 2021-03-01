RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of -97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

