Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.24

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 14885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

