Raymond James Raises PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $45.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $989.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PetIQ by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PetIQ by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

