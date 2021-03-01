Raymond James Raises Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$65.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.00.

TSE:NTR opened at C$68.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$34.80 and a 12 month high of C$73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.10 billion and a PE ratio of 85.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

