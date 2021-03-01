Raymond James Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.03.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.35. 563,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

