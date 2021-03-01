Raymond James Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC set a C$8.50 target price on Enerflex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$783.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.