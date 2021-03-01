Raymond James Boosts FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target to $70.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FSBW opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

