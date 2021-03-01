Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

