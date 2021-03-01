Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

RNGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

