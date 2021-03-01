Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $606,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.68 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

