Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

LSXMA opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

