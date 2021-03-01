Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $707,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Deere & Company by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $349.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $354.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

