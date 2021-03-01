Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $655,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.