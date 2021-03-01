Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $559,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $164.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

