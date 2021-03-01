Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

CHNG stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.