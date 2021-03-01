Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 326 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

