Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $141,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,026 shares in the company, valued at $44,757,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,483. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

