Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $38.00 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

