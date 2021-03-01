Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $38.00 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

