Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.64.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $297.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

