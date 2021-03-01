Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

