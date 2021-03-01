Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $706,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

