Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $357.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $354.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.88 and a 200-day moving average of $254.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

