QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of QEP Resources worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

QEP opened at $3.44 on Monday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $834.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

