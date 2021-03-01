QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:QCCO remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Monday. QC has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

