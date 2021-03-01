QASH (QASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $484,980.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $484,980.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00784357 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041412 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

