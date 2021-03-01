Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.59. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

