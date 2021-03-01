Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

