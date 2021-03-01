Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

