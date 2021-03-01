Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for HEICO Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

HEI opened at $125.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $141.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

