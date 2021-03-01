Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

