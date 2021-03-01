Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

