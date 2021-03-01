Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.26. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

