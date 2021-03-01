Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Covanta in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Covanta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.