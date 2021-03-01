Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn ($7.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $28.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $11.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $39.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $86.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $127.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $159.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $192.30 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,145.23.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,960.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

