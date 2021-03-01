Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issued By Truist Securiti

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of FLIR opened at $53.40 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

