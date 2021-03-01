Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.73.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.83 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

