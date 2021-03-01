Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

