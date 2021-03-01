Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

OGZPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.10. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

