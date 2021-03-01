Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. ING Group began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Prosus has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

