ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,001 shares of company stock worth $82,022,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

ANET opened at $279.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

