ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Invesco by 23.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Invesco by 108.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 317,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

