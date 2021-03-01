ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $138.91 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.