ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $564,308.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

