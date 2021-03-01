ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.